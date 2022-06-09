New Details and Backstage News on Original Plans for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, AEW World Champion CM Punk was initially supposed to wrestle NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view and win.

At Double Or Nothing two weeks ago, Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Title. Punk cut a promo for Forbidden Door on the post-Double Or Nothing Dynamite and asked who his partner was. That’s when Tanahashi made his way to the stage, getting a big reaction from the crowd. Punk held the championship in the air for a brief moment, signifying that the two would square off at Forbidden Door. The goal was for Punk to defeat Tanahashi at Forbidden Door, despite AEW never announcing the match. Punk vs. Tanahashi was apparently still being considered after it was discovered that Punk was injured, as SI reports that the bout was eventually scratched due to the severity of Punk’s injuries after it was discovered he would need surgery.

Two days later, on AEW Rampage, Punk revealed his injuries, and the company developed a plan to crown an Interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door. Kyle O’Reilly won a Battle Royal to gain the opportunity to meet Jon Moxley in the main event of this week’s Dynamite. Moxley defeated O’Reilly to secure his position in the Forbidden Door main event for the Interim AEW World Championship. The winner of Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12 will face Moxley for the interim title at Forbidden Door.

According to the Wrestling Observer, neither Goto nor Tanahashi were initially scheduled to appear at NJPW Dominion, but they were added because of CM Punk’s injury. Due to Punk’s injuries, many decisions and modifications were made at the last minute.

The Interim AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door is expected to be Moxley vs. Tanahashi. Once Punk is physically cleared to compete, the winner will face Punk to determine the undisputed title.

Punk had “lower leg surgery,” according to AEW’s update during Wednesday night’s Dynamite. Punk had previously stated that he had some broken parts and that he had a foot injury, but Wednesday night was the first time we’d heard of a “lower leg” issue. According to the new story from Sports Illustrated, Punk suffered a shattered bone in his foot.

The first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, June 26 from Chicago’s United Center. The latest card is as follows:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto

Winner faces AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Miro or Ethan Page vs. NJPW star TBD

Rumored:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White or Kazuchika Okada (c)

