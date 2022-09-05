New Details on Backstage Fight Between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, Chair Thrown

After CM Punk’s involvement in the AEW All Out media scrum, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about what happened.

It was reported earlier today that Punk allegedly started the backstage fight by throwing punches at Matt Jackson.

The Wrestling Observer has confirmed the reports, and Ace Steel, CM Punk’s trainer and friend, who appeared on the latest episode of Dynamite, is said to have been involved as well. Steel is a producer for the company and works in the backstage area.

According to a report from The Observer, Steel threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye, and Kenny Omega was involved with Steel “grabbing his hair and biting him,” according to The Observer’s report.

According to a report by PWInsider, sources claim that they do not know who landed the first blow in the fight. At the very least one member of The Bucks arrived back at the hotel sporting a black eye. Punk’s statements are reportedly the reason why some employees within the company are siding with Omega and The Bucks. These employees believe that Punk’s comments were the cause of the incident. Others have come out in support of Punk and have questioned why the EVPs would storm into the locker room where Punk was and outnumber him.

There has been no statement issued by any of the parties involved with this situation. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Josh Nason, “As of this writing, no one involved, nor AEW, has commented publicly about the alleged incident, part of which is due to potential legal issues.”

The altercation took place while Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from members of the media. This is evidenced by the fact that a member of AEW’s security ran out of the room while the two of them were talking about the matter in the video that can be found below.

Punk currently holds the AEW World Championship, and he is scheduled to continue his feud with the recently returned MJF. The Trios Championships have been won by Omega and The Young Bucks. As of this writing, there has been no announcement made regarding the repercussions that may be imposed on the parties involved.

Here is a clip of the security guard rushing to deal with the incident that broke out among top AEW talents: