CM Punk Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation with The Young Bucks

Following the comments made by CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum, additional information regarding what took place the night before is currently being revealed.

According to Boxing/MMA/Pro Wrestling reporter Steve Muehlhausen, Matt and Nick Jackson confronted Punk about what he said, and Punk then reportedly threw punches at least one of The Young Bucks’ members. At the same time that all of this was going on, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from the media. During the chaos, there was a moment when the security guards suddenly bolted out of the room. It appeared that they had been informed of what was going on between Punk and The Bucks.

On his Twitter account, Muehlhausen wrote, “Sources: There was an altercation between CM Punk and The Young Bucks early Monday. The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments at the scrum. It did get physical with Punk throwing punches at least one member of The Bucks. A number intervened to separate everyone. More 2 come”

Sources: There was an altercation between CM Punk and The Young Bucks early Monday. The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments at the scrum. It did get physical with Punk throwing punches at least one member of The Bucks. A number intervened to separate everyone. More 2 come — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) September 5, 2022

As many of you know by now, Punk ripped his former friend Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the AEW EVPs as he sat next to a clearly uncomfortable Tony Khan. It was reported that there was a scuffle after the scrum, and now we know, according to Muehlhausen, that punches were thrown during the scuffle.