New DLC Pack For AEW: Fight Forever Video Game Announced

A new DLC pack is on its’ way for the new All Elite Wrestling video game.

On Wednesday, AEW Games announced that the “HOOKHausen: Very Handsome, Very Evil” DLC pack will be available on September 28 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

“Check out these sneak peek screenshots of the HOOK and Danhausen models in AEW Fight Forever,” the announcement read. “The HOOKHausen: Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack is coming to AEW: Fight Forever on September 28th for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.”

The announcement concluded, “Nintendo Switch to follow. Download or be cursed!”

Check out the post with some still photos from the game below.