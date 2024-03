New Locations For Upcoming Live Episodes Of AEW Dynamite And Collision Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced new locations for the upcoming Dynamite and Collision live episodes.

AEW announced a new Dynamite show for April 17th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, followed by a Collision show three days later at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. Tickets will go on sale next week.

Indy fans, #AEW makes its return to Indianapolis on Wednesday, April 17th at Indiana Farmers Coliseum @indystatefair with #AEWDynamite LIVE! Don't miss it! • Presale: March 11 at 10am ET to 11:59 ET

• General Tickets On Sale: March 13 at 10am ET

Peoria, you won't want to miss the debut of #AEWCollision & #AEWRampage at the @peoriaciviccntr on Saturday, April 20th for a very special "4/20" show with your favorite #AEW stars! • Presale: March 11 at 10am ET to 11:59 CT

• General Tickets On Sale: March 13 at 10am CT

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 13 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 16 – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: March 20 – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 27 – Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 30 – Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, April 3 – DCU Center in Worcester, MA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 10 – Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum

AEW Collision/Battle of the Belts: Saturday, April 13 – Truist Arena in Highland, Kentucky

AEW Collision: Saturday, April 20 – Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 1 – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 8 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, May 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 10 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, CA