New Match Set For Next Week’s 5th Anniversary Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced another match for next week’s 5th Anniversary episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will face Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson in a singles match. The match was made after both men got into it during Page’s Lumberjack Strap Match with Jeff Jarrett at Saturday night’s Collision: Grand Slam, where Robinson was one of the lumberjacks. Immediately after the match, Hangman attempted to hang Robinson before the Gunns made the save.

Previously announced for the show are AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defeing his title against Ricochet and “The Professor” Serena Deeb taking on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a one-on-one match.

