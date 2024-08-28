New Match Set For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a new match for this week’s post-All In London episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will take on The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are Ricochet going up against Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher in a singles match, Jamie Hayter battling The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron in singles action, “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, “The Redwood” Big Bill, “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith and The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong facing The Conglomeration (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly) and FTW Champion “The Cold-Hearted Handsom Devil” HOOK in an 8-Man Tag Team Match, AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will address his future and AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will have a championship celebration.

