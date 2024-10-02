New Matches Added To NJPW Royal Quest IV On October 20

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced several more matches for their Royal Quest IV event set to take place on Sunday, October 20th from Crystal Palace in London, England.

You can check out the full announcement below:

More matches signed for Royal Quest IV!

Big bouts set for October 20 in Crystal Palace

Royal Quest IV is fast approaching, as Crystal palace will see NJPW back in London October 20. Big matches have already been announced, with Zack Sabre Jr. set to face SANADA, and TMDK meeting the challenge of Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships. Now four more bouts have been added to an increasingly loaded card!

Royal Quest IV TICKETS (Ringside A, Arena A SOLD OUT, Ringside B, Arena B, Stand A almost gone!)

Live English coverage on RevPro On Demand!

SHOTA UMINO vs. CALLUM NEWMAN

Shota Umino will face Callum Newman one on one. Newman’s debut G1 got off to a flying start early in the summer when he defeated Umino to get on the board in his first matchup. That also levelled the score with the Roughneck, after Umino defeated the Prince of Pace while still on excursion years back. That brings the two level at one win apiece, and now both want closure in a rubber match. Two years ago, Umino fell to Will Ospreay inside of Crystal palace after a contested referee stoppage. Could Ospreay’s protege put away Umino tonight, or will it be the Shooter gaining revenge from the summer months?

YOTA TSUJI vs. DRILLA MOLONEY

Yota Tsuji will face Drilla Moloney in singles action. One half of the dominant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, it may be easy to think of Moloney purely as a tag team specialist. Yet with the most lethal move in professional wrestling in the Drilla Killa at his disposal, Moloney has not only defeated the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion DOUKI during Best of the Super Jr., but also IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito in singles action in the same calendar year- Jake Lee interference in the latter bout notwithstanding. While Tsuji has justified hype at his back thanks to his New Japan Cup victory and G1 Climax final appearance, Moloney is perhaps correct in thinking a lot more hype should be at his own back, and victory over Tsuji would earn just that.

KOSEI FUJITA vs. MICHAEL OKU

Kosei Fujita goes head to head with Michael Oku in London. Less than two months removed from the end of a massive 412 day reign as the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion, Oku is looking to bounce back strong. Wrestling his first singles match on an NJPW card after tag appearances in previous Royal Quests, he takes on the Japanese Young Punk, Kosei Fujita. As TMDK are riding a tremendous wave of momentum, Fujita has a big opportunity in front of him in the form of RevPro’s former champ. Who will make the most of this singles meeting?

MINA SHIRAKAWA & KANJI vs. DANI LUNA & AZM

The stars of STARDOM are also part of Royal Quest as AZM and current RevPro Women’s Champion Mina Shirakawa are in tag team competition. The prior night will see RevPro’s Global Wars in Doncaster, where AZM will take on RevPro’s Kanji in singles action. Should Shirakawa come to Crystal Palace still in possession of her Women’s title, she’ll face the woman she won the gold from in Dani Luna as well, making for a hotly competitive matchup.