New MLW Fusion Theme Song For Season Premiere Revealed

MLW issued the following:

New Fusion theme song for season premiere tomorrow night

Watch on FITE+, YouTube, beIN Sports & beIN XTRA

This Thursday’s season premiere of FUSION will feature a new theme song for the league’s flagship series.

“Zero F*cks” by Alt industrial metal group Violent Idols will be a part of MLW’s blazing new season, kicking off this Thursday 8pm ET streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel & FITE+.

Starting June 16 fans can also watch on Fridays on beIN XTRA (also available over the air in 25+ markets) as well as Saturdays on cable on beIN Sports (find your provider).

2023 is poised to be an epic year for VIOLENT IDOLS as they continue their pattern of collaborating with some of rock music’s biggest names.

VIOLENT IDOLS have managed to rack up millions of streams in their first years as an unsigned independent band. Proving that music doesn’t have to be “safe” to sell, there’s no shortage of excitement over the band’s artistic output thus far. It’s clear that this is just the beginning of huge things for this mysterious and enigmatic band.

VIOLENT IDOLS is online at: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/violentidols/clint-eastwood.