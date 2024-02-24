New Mugshot Of Tammy Sytch Revealed, Moved To Florida Prison

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was recently transferred from the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala, Florida, to the Lowell Correctional Institution.

Sytch is now serving a 17-year prison sentence for the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. Sytch was charged with DUI, which led to his death in 2022. She faced a maximum sentence of 25 years, but the judge reduced it to 17 years and eight years of probation, and because she lives in Florida, she is ineligible for parole.

Sytch has had a number of personal and legal issues over the years, including being arrested for DUI before killing Lasseter.

Sytch’s new mugshot can be found below.

Her release date is listed as December 22, 2039.