New NJPW Series To Debut, NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Results

– NJPW will be launching a new series called “NJPW Strong”. The show will premiere on August 7th at 10 PM EST and will stream on NJPW World:

– On Friday night, the latest edition of NJPW Lion’s Break Collision aired on New Japan World. Here are the results:

* Tom Lawlor defeated Alex Coughlin

* Misterioso defeated Danny Limelight

* TJP & Clark Connors defeated Rocky Romero & Rust Taylor

* Jeff Cobb defeated Karl Fredericks