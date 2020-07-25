New NJPW Series To Debut, NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Results

– NJPW will be launching a new series called “NJPW Strong”. The show will premiere on August 7th at 10 PM EST and will stream on NJPW World:
Starting this August on @njpwworld:
End the week Strong.
More news coming soon…#NJoA #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/I8qvOJgqwK
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 25, 2020
– On Friday night, the latest edition of NJPW Lion’s Break Collision aired on New Japan World. Here are the results:
* Tom Lawlor defeated Alex Coughlin
* Misterioso defeated Danny Limelight
* TJP & Clark Connors defeated Rocky Romero & Rust Taylor
* Jeff Cobb defeated Karl Fredericks