New Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

Ahead of tonight’s post-ALL OUT 2023 edition of the show, the company has announced that fans will be hearing from Orange Cassidy for the first time since he lost the AEW International Championship to Jon Moxley.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/6/2023)

* Fallout from AEW All Out* “Hangman” Adam Page speaks for the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara begin their chase for the AEW World Tag Team Titles by facing Aussie Open* AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF will speak for the first time since All Out run-in with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Trent Beretta vs. Roderick Strong* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Emi Sakura in an Open Challenge* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against AR Fox in an Open Challenge

