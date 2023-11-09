New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Portland

AEW fans will hear from the “Freshly Squeezed” one tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at the Moda Center in Portland, OR., the company has announced that Orange Cassidy will appear on the show.

The announcement states that we will hear from Cassidy ahead of his AEW International Championship rematch against former title-holder Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear 2023.

Additionally, AEW has announced that we will hear from Moxley tonight as well.

Check out the announcements below and join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.