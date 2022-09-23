New Title Match Revealed for Impact Bound For Glory, Updated Card

At the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view, the Impact World Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a non-title match on Thursday night’s Victory Road go-home edition of Impact Wrestling to earn a title match against Impact World Tag Team Champions The OGK.

Then, for Bound For Glory, Impact announced Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, with the titles on the line.

The Victory Road special will also feature Sabin and Shelley vs. The OGK’s stablemates PCO and Vincent. The updated Victory Road card can be found by clicking here.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY on Friday, October 7. The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Victory Road Triple Threat Revolver Winner vs. Mike Bailey (c)