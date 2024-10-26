New Trademarks Filed Related To AEW On MAX Content

AEW filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on October 25 for some interesting new trademarks.

In what appears to be related to the company’s new Warner Bros Discovery deal, which calls for AEW content to appear on the MAX, the company filed to trademark “AEW WrestleMax,” “AEW Max Month” and “WrestleMax.”

The following is the official description of the filing:

“Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks.”