New WWE NXT UK Champion to Be Crowned, Ilja Dragunov Injury Update

The WWE NXT UK Title is currently vacant.

Ilja Dragunov gave up the title at the start of this week’s NXT UK broadcast because of an ankle injury. This follows the successful title defense against Wolfgang previous week.

Dragunov stated that his victory over Wolfgang resulted in a significant ankle injury, and that as a result, he is no longer eligible to compete. There is no set timetable for his return to action, he said, but he promised to come back stronger and reclaim the NXT UK Championship.

A tournament to select a new NXT UK Champion will start on Thursday. The bracket listed below has been revealed:

LEFT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

– Oliver Carter vs. Charlie Dempsey

– Wolfgang vs. Trent Seven

RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

– Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams

– Joe Coffey vs. Mark Andrews

Next Thursday will see Carter vs. Dempsey and Wolfgang vs. Seven, while August 18 will feature Bate vs. Williams and Coffey vs. Andrews.

This week’s segment was filmed at the NXT UK TV tapings in July. For spoilers on the new champion, click here.

On August 22, 2021, at NXT Takeover 36, Dragunov defeated current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the championship. He held it for 346 officially acknowledged days.

Here is a promo for the tournament and footage of Dragunov from the show: