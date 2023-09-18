News On CM Punk’s Legal Situation After Tony Khan Released Him From AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW terminated CM Punk’s contract following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event.

According to HausOfWrestling.com’s Nick Hausman, CM Punk does not currently have any litigation pending against AEW President Tony Khan following his termination. Hausman went over the legal situation with Punk:

“From what I gather, Punk is looking to avoid any further litigation and move on with his life. He was described to me as someone breathing a sign of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemed to follow him at AEW. We have not been able to gather whether any pending legal action on AEW or Tony Khan’s behalf towards Punk is pending, but things do seem quiet between the two sides.”

While Punk appeared to be hinting at a return to WWE, there is no word on whether or not he had a non-compete clause in his contract with AEW.