News On PPV And Streaming Buys For TNA Hard To Kill 2024

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that TNA Hard To Kill 2024 had a total of 19,700 PPV buys on television, which was more than double the amount IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 had as the show had 6,900 buys.

It was also mentioned that TNA Hard To Kill 2024 had a total of 60,000 buys for both PPV and streaming, which equals the total of TNA Genesis 2006.

TNA Wrestling’s next special event, Sacrifice, is set to take place on Friday, March 8th from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.