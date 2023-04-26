Nia Jax’s Time In A Wrestling Ring Seemingly Far From Over

After making a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble, Tommy Dreamer asked Jax on Busted Open Radio this morning about whether she had any plans to make a comeback.

Jax stated, “I had just agreed to do the Rumble and just the ‘unsureity’ of myself right now, I wasn’t in the best shape and I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time because it takes a lot to come back full-time.

“I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time at the Rumble. I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring, I was like, ‘Oh this feeling, this adrenaline that comes through.’ I was breathing super hard before I went out.

“I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble where I was like, ‘Oh, maybe coming back would be a cool thing if the people do remember me.’ The only thing I’d want to do is come back and help anybody out I could. I’d love to add to the division. It would be something that I’d love to do.”

Jax recently posted on social media about her recent efforts to improve her physical condition and how Charlotte Flair has been giving her advice. You can check out a recent photo of her by clicking here.