Nic Nemeth Believes Renee Paquette Is AEW’s Unsung Hero

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including Renee Paquette’s value to AEW and how he believes she is the company’s unsung hero.

Nemeth said, “Seriously, that is an unsung hero, MVP of AEW because she’s in five, six, seven backstages every night. Every single step of the way, Renee reacts to it appropriately or embraces whatever the mood is, and even last night [on ‘Dynamite’] just in between a very serious promo, she was just throwing the mic and moving it back and forth, knowing the stage direction of what this group was going to do. I said, ‘Dammit, she’s so good at her job.’”

On Paquette’s relatability to fans:

“She’s taking our place of being backstage and I think she does such a great job. Being good at this is great. She has annoyingly been really good at this for 15 years.”

