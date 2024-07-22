Nic Nemeth Comments On Winning The TNA World Title At Slammiversary

The main event of this past Saturday’s TNA Slammiversary PPV saw Nic Nemeth capture the TNA World Championship by defeating 5 other competitors. Nemeth took part in a digital exclusive shortly after the show to talk about his victory and his long road to the world title.

Nemeth said, “Somehow, someday, almost 20 years to the damn day, there’s some extra special destiny here.” “Because a lot of people have a lot of things on their mind, a lot of people have a hard road ahead, and some people got it easy, and some people, boom! All the sudden, they’re on top of the world. Twenty long years, and I found my way home to TNA. Somehow, someway, I said, ‘Listen, I still got it, I can still go, there’s gas in the tank. I’m still the best, I’m still gonna prove it, and you know what? If I don’t, I’ll walk, I’ll retire, I’m done.’ TNA put a spark in my eyes, you can probably see it. You can probably see it in my eyes. I go, ‘Damn, I love this business, I love this world that I’m in. I love that I’m at the top of my damn game twenty years in.’”

“I came to TNA with the goal to become champion. I forced my hand because I’d been on TV before, but to prove it and earn it, and tonight, with five other badass superstars in that ring, I somehow came out on top. Somehow, any other night, you flip that coin and someone else wins. Tonight, it was my night. You know why? Because after 20 damn years of plugging along and digging and scratching like everybody else in the business, sometimes, that timing everyone talks about is right. Sometimes, that timing is the best thing to ever happen to you, and sometimes that timing that happens to you is the best damn thing to happen to a company. All of the sudden, TNA on its rise to the top just keeps getting better. Look in these eyes and tell me you don’t think this is the premier championship in this business. If you don’t, you’re wrong. If you don’t believe me, try me. Any day, any time, any place. I will be there. I didn’t give the name ‘The Wanted Man.’ This business wanted me, and all I want is to be the best.”

You can check out Nemeth’s comments below.



