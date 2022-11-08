Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)

A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship.

The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW.

In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes.

Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero comedy persona, and is now being presented as a serious heel. Cross was later seen in a backstage segment attempting to throw the title in a trash can. She missed the trash can, but it was implied that this was the end of the title.

After months of not being featured/defended on WWE TV since the Triple H regime started, this looks to be the end of the 24/7 Championship.

WWE hasn’t always recognized non-televised live event title changes with the 24/7 Title, but this appears to be Cross’ 11th reign with the strap. Brooke last won the title from Tamina Snuka at the WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30, in a title change that also included Cross. Brooke’s most recent TV title victory came on the July 18 RAW, when she defeated Tamina in a match that also featured title changes for Cross, Doudrop, Akira Tozawa, and Alexa Bliss. The WWE website officially recognizes Brooke’s reign as 44 days, beginning with her victory over Cross and referee Aja Smith at the September 24 WWE live event in Vancouver, but it’s likely that the website listing hasn’t been updated to reflect the most recent live event title changes.

Cross will compete with Bayley’s Damage CTRL and another participant still to be announced at Survivor Series: War Games against the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and two participants still to be announced.

Click here for WWE RAW results. You can watch highlights from the match and segment below: