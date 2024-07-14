NJPW Academy Showcase Set To Take Place On August 3

NJPW announced that their Academy Showcase training camp will return to the LA Dojo in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, August 3rd. Wrestlers scheduled to appear at the training camp include Shane Haste, The DKC, HANAKO, Allan Breeze, Jada Stone, Vipress, Ray Rico, and Wicked Wickett.

NJPW Academy Showcase returns August 3!

NJPW Academy Showcase returns on Saturday, August 3 at the LA Dojo! The Summer 2024 session wraps up with another incredible event in Southern California as the current class of trainees look to finish camp on a high note.

In addition to the current class, IWGP Tag Team & STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champion Shane Haste, NJPW Academy Coach The DKC, and STARDOM’s HANAKO will be in action!

Whether its challenges being made or graduates earning future opportunities, will we see any statements being made with Capital Collision on the horizon? Head to the LA Dojo August 3 to find out!

Scheduled to appear:

Shane Haste, The DKC, HANAKO, Allan Breeze, Jada Stone, Vipress, Ray Rico, Wicked Wickett & more!

Event details:

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Doors open: 4:30PM

Bell: 5PM

Location: NJPW LA Dojo

20821 Annalee Ave Carson, CA 90746

*No outside food/drink allowed

Tickets on sale: Wednesday, July 10 6PM PT

Tickets: https://njpwshowcase4.eventbrite.com