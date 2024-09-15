NJPW Announces Full Lineup For Destruction In Kobe Later This Month

NJPW recently announced the full lineup of their Destruction in Kobe event, which is set to take place on Sunday, September 29th.

Below is the full lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* NEVER Openweight Championship: HENARE (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Boltin Oleg, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano (c) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Kosei Fujita and TBA) vs. Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi and TAKA Michinoku)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Gabe Kidd

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman and Francesco Akira)

* Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma and Tiger Mask vs. Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia