NJPW Announces Shoma Kato Injury, Masatora Yasuda Cleared To Compete

NJPW recently announced that Shoma Kato suffered a dislocation fracture to his right ankle and has been pulled from the New Beginning tour. However, no announcement was made regarding his return.

It was also announced that Masatora Yasuda has been cleared to compete and will do so in the upcoming New Beginning shows.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Shoma Kato injured; to miss remainder of New Beginning tour

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Shoma Kato, who was scheduled to appear during the New Beginning series, has sustained a dislocation fracture of his right ankle and will be unable to compete. He currently does not have a timetable to return.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kato wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

Masatora Yasuda, who has been cleared to return, will wrestle on the remainder of series cards. Check the schedule page for details.

NJPW joins fans in wishing Kato a speedy, full recovery.