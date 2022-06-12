NJPW Dominion Results – June 11, 2022

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira and TJP

Jessie Vargas, professional boxer, and Great O-Khan come to ringside with the United Empire. Vargas is a friend of TJP.

Manabu Nakanishi comes to the ring with Tenzan.

Henare traps Tenzan in a Full Nelson. Tezan submits.

Winners: Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira and TJP

United Empire is looking awesome. Akira is acting like a arrogant heel. Henare looks like a beast. The teamwork with Akira and TJP is getting better and better. They will face Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi on June 20 for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin and El Phantasmo

Naito was joking with Austin with his magic staff.

ELP pins BUSHI after hitting a CR2.

Austin continues to dazzle the Osaka crowd. He could be a star here if he decides to tour here again. Hiromu Takahashi will be facing Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship later this month.

Toru Yano vs. Doc Gallows

Yano hits a low blow and rolls up Gallows for a pin.

Yano immediately escapes the ring as Gallows is angry in the ring.

Winner: Toru Yano

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship: Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr and El Desperado vs. Yujiro Takahashi, SHO and EVIL

House of Torture tried to attack Suzuki-Gun before the bell. Crazy brawl. Kanemaru put the figure four on all members of House of Torture. They all battle to the floor again. They corner Kanemaru and triple team him. Desperado attacks SHO’s knee and Kanemaru applies the figure four. Everyone jumps in the ring and hits their finishers. In the chaos, SHO loads his boot with a wrench. SHO kicks Kanemaru in the gut and in the face. SHO hits a Shock Arrow.

SHO pins Kanemaru.

House of Torture retain the NEVER Openweight 6 man Tag Team Titles.

Typical House of Torture match. Lots of cheating and fighting all over ringside.

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

Henare and Jessie Vargas came to the ring with United Empire.

Bullet Club worked over O-Khan early in the match. Cobb tags in and slams Fale. Cobb hits a Spin Cycle on Owens. Owens and Fale double team Cobb. Owens hits a Jewel Heist. Two count. Owens avoids a Tour of the Islands and hits two C-Triggers. Fale and Owens double team Cobb. O-Khan hits a lariat on Fale who falls to the floor. Cobb hits Tour of the Islands on Owens.

Cobb pins Owens.

United Empire wins the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

After the match, Rocky Romero hit the ring to attack O-Khan and Cobb. O-Khan lays out Rocky with an Eliminator.

They announce that G1 Climax 32 is coming. They announced the following wrestlers:

Kazuchika Okada

Tama Tonga

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tom Lawlor

Jonah

Hirooki Goto

YOSHI-HASHI

Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb

Great O-Khan

Will Ospreay

Aaron Henare

Shingo Takagi

SANADA

Tetsuya Naito

Jay White

EVIL

KENTA

Yujiro Takahashi

Bad Luck Fale

Chase Owens

Juice Robinson

Taichi

Zack Sabre Jr.

Lance Archer

David Finlay

El Phantasmo

Big pops from the crowd for Jay White, Lance Archer and El Phantasmo.

AEW Interim Championship: Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

The winner of this match will face Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim Championship at the Forbidden Door on June 26.

Tanahashi hits Aces High and a High Fly Flow.

Tanahashi pins Goto.

Solid match. Both men had a stiff snug match. However, they telegraphed the winner when CM Punk confronted Tanahashi on AEW television. Tanahashi was the only winner that made sense.

KOPW 2022 Championship Match (10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble): Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi, with Miho Abe

With a ten minute time limit, one, two or three counts will add to a cumulative total and the most pin counts win.

Both men exchange strikes. They trade near falls. Takagi leads with 7 to 2 with 5 minutes left. Taichi stuns Takagi with a high kick. Taichi hits several kicks to the chest and plants Takagi with a Dangerous Backdrop. Takagi leads 7 to 6. Takagi with a Ground Cobra. Takagi leads 11 to 6. Takagi with elbow strikes. Taichi gets a Gedo Clutch. Takagi leads with 11 to 10.

Time runs out and Takagi wins.

Shingo Takagi retains the KOPW 2022 Trophy.

NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga vs. “The Machine Gun” Karl Anderson

Doc Gallows comes to the ring with Anderson. Jado comes with Tama. Tama dropkicks Anderson to the floor. They battle up the entryway. Anderson gets thrown into the guardrails. Gallows distracts Tama and Anderson drops Tama on his neck over the top rope. Gallows choke slams Tama on the ring apron. Tama is almost counted out. Anderson punches Tama in the head and hits a senton. Tama goes to the floor. Gallows picks up Tama but Tama and Jado throw him into the ring post.

Tama and Anderson trade elbows and punches. Tama hits a Stinger Splash. They battle on the top rope. Anderson with a Spinebuster. Tama hits a Villano. Two count. Anderson with a sit down powerbomb. Anderson goes for a Bernard Driver but Tama reverses into a Tonga Twist. They exchange elbows and uppercuts. They both go for Gun Stuns but reverse out. Anderson hits a Bernard Driver. Two count. Tama hits a Supreme Flow. Two count. Anderson distracts the referee. Tama hits a Gun Stun on Gallows. Anderson hits a Gun Stun on Tama.

Anderson pins Tama.

Karl Anderson wins the NEVER Openweight Title.

Another solid match. Anderson and Tama know each other well so they told a good story in the ring.

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship: SANADA vs. Will Ospreay

Juice Robinson was stripped of the U.S. Title and removed from this match which was supposed to be a 3-way match. Juice suffered from appendicitis at the BOSJ 29 Final so he was unable to compete. However, Juice still holds the actual belt.

Both men start fast and SANADA hits a plancha. They exchange fists. Ospreay with a hot shot and boot to the face. Ospreay with a spinning back breaker. They exchange more elbows. SANADA with a dropkick to the leg. Ospreay hits a Sky Twister on SANADA. Ospreay with a springboard elbow. Two count.

Ospreay hits a hook kick and an Oscutter. Two count. They exchange reversals. Ospreay with the Hidden Blade. Two count. Ospreay with another Hidden Blade and a Stormbreaker.

Ospreay pins SANADA.

Will Ospreay wins the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship.

Really good match. Both men are coming off injury and health issues, so they may have had timing issues.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, with Gedo

They exchange chops. White hits a DDT and throws Okada against the guardrails. White is talking trash. Okada hulks up and chops White to the chest. Okada hits a flapjack. Okada takes the match to the floor and bounces White against the guardrails. White suplexes Okada into the guardrails. Ouch!

Okada is almost counted out. White with a running uppercut and a Bladebuster. Two count. White with a Complete Shot and a deadlift German suplex. White hits a Saito suplex over the top rope. Okada bumps hard. White hits a urinagi. Two count. White goes for Super Urinagi, but Okada hits a top rope dropkick. Okada slams White and a top rope elbow. White applies a reverse figure four. White applies a Texas Cloverhold and taunts Tanahashi at ringside commentary.

White hits Okada with chops. Okada hits a dropkick to the face. Okada applies the Money Clip. White hits a low blow, while Gedo distracts the referee. They fight to their feet and they exchange elbows. Okada hammers with elbows. White with a Sleeper suplex. White goes for a Regal Plex. Two count. White with a Bloody Sunday. Two count. Okada hits a lariat. Okada with a tombstone. Okada hits a Landslide. Okada goes for a Rainmaker. White ducks and hits a Bladerunner.

White pins Okada.

Jay White wins the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship!

Huge win for Jay White. The Bullet Club is clicking on all cylinders now.

Bullet Club hits the ring to celebrate with their leader. No House of Torture. Jay White takes the mic and calls out Hangman Page. He says his last match as a young lion was in Osaka. He asks if they still loves him. He lists all his achievements. He tells Tanahashi that he is the true belt collector and the Grand Slam winner in New Japan. He concludes that this is the Switchblade Era.

They all drink beer in the ring to celebrate.

In the interview area, Jay recites his titles won. He says AEW would not exist without him, since he beat Kenny Omega for the U.S. Title and sent him running from Japan. Karl Anderson says no one in AEW is on the Bullet Club level. White tells Okada, when he gets his senses back, he will be waiting.

Credit: James Kurokawa of PWInsider.com