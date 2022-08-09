NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 14 Results – August 9, 2022

Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kosei Fujita

Tomohiro Ishii & Shingo Takagi batter each other but the match is mostly about Kosei Fujita trying to get some offense against his more seasoned opponents. Fujita puts up a good fight but gets locked in the Boston Crab by Bushi & Fujita taps out.

Winners By Submission: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (6:40)

Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

Team Filthy vs. Suzuki Gun

Tom Lawlor & Zack Sabre Jr try to outwrestled each other, Lawlor gets under Sabre’s skin and tags in Royce Isaacs. Isaacs overpowers Sabre to start but Sabre takes back the momentum and tags in Taka Michinoku. Taka’s fun is short lived and Lawlor tags back in. Lawlor drops Taka and hits NKOTB for the win.

Winners: Team Filthy (6:53)

Rate: 6 (Plz give me Lawlor vs. ZSJ)

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire vs. House Of Torture



United Empire jumps House Of Torture to start. Will Ospreay & El Phantasmo continue to be the bane of each other’s existence,Evil & Jeff Cobb have some good exchanges. Great O Khan and the rest of United Empire remain a fluid presence in the ring, adapting to what needs adapting to. Aaron Henare catches Dick Togo in the Ultima for the submission win.

Winners By Submission: United Empire (6:45)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club vs. Chaos & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Juice Robinson eggs on former tag partner Hiroshi Tanahashi, while Kazuchika Okada & Bad Luck Fale test each other out.Hirooki Goto is a house of fire, providing much of his team’s brutality, while Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada play to the crowd.Juice Robinson & Bad Luck Fale get distracted by Tanahashi and Okada, giving Goto room to hit GTR on Gedo for the win.

Winners: Chaos & Hiroshi Tanahashi (8:42)

Rate: 5

Block D Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi (4) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (4)

Yujiro Takahashi attacked Yoshi Hashi before the bell, and things start with Yoshi Hashi taking a stomping before he came back with an elbow off the ropes. A neckbreaker has Yujiro down, but things head outside with Yoshi Hashi throwing Yujiro into the railings which gave him a chance to fish under the ring for a chair.

Yoshi Hashi gets jabbed in the midsection and shoulder with the chair. Yujiro unties a corner pad and threw Yoshi Hashi into the exposed corner, before a death valley driver drew a two count. Elbows from above keep Yujiro ahead, as did a low dropkick before Yoshi Hashi struck back with a chop.

Yujiro backs Yoshi Hashi into the ropes for a front kick to cut him off, but a suplex from Yoshi Hashi turned it around. A Head Hunter follows, before Yujiro bit Yoshi Hashi’s hand then hot shotted Yoshi Hashi into the top rope. A Fisherman buster’s next for a near fall.

Yoshi Hashi blocks an Incolle slam, then rolled Yujiro down into a Butterfly Lock and here comes the bollocks. Sho’s out to distract the referee, allowing Yujiro to go for a low blow. Yoshi Hashi blocks it, then baseball slid Sho off the apron, before he hung up Yujiro in the ropes. A trip up top allowed Yoshi Hashi to hit a Head Hunter off the top for a near fall, before Yujiro grabbed the ref to block Karma.

Yujiro throws the ref into Yoshi Hashi but it’s pushed aside as a superkick and Dragon suplex had Yujiro down, before something went amiss. Yujiro seemingly tried to grab the ref to use him as a human shield they do it again, as Sho then cracks Yoshi Hashi in the back with a chair before Pimp Juice got a near fall.

Yoshi Hashi countered a Big Juice into a back cracker Yoshi Hashi going for Karma again, only to get shoved into the exposed corner Yujiro grabs his pimp cane, which distracts the referee, allowing Sho to come in with his spanner. He eventually cracks Yoshi Hashi in the good shoulder with it before Big Juice gets the win.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi (6) (13:12)

Rate: 5

Block B Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Sanada (4) vs. Chase Owens (4)

Sanada must win or he’s eliminated.

Sanada & Chase Owens trade waist locks and wristlocks before Chase tried his luck and got a one count out of Sanada. A headlock takedown from Sanada led to a bow & arrow hold that Owens escaped as we’re grappling, before a handshake led to Chase trying a cheapshot they try Paradise Locks each before Owens charged down Sanada.

Sanada manages to tie up Chase in a Paradise Lock before he got sent outside after freeing up Chase. Owens punched Sanada in front of Bushi at ringside, before more punches followed back inside as the referee barely admonished it. A side chinlock from Owens has Sanada on the defensive, before a slam looked to set up for a fist drop Sanada puts a boot up, but Chase stopped himself, only to miss an elbow drop.

A low dropkick spins down Owens ahead of Sanada’s double leapfrog/dropkick combo and the follow up plancha. Back inside, Chase bounces Sanada off the ropes and into a crossface, before Owens’ gamengiri and a cravat snapmare off the top rope almost sent Sanada on his way.

Sanada backflips out of the corner but gets caught in a sleeperhold by Owens, but Sanada pushes out of the corner and rolled back for a near fall. An O’Connor roll from Sanada’s blocked as Owens pulled him into a Skull End, before Chase did a Sanada letting go of the hold only to miss a moonsault.

Chase tries to win with a Package Piledriver, but Sanada breaks out for a pop up TKO before he went up and landed a moonsault for the near fall. A Skull End followed, but Chase slips out only for Sanada to reapply the hold Chase was able to get a finger to the ropes and seemingly a leg under but the ref didn’t deem it enough, and ended up waving off the match.

Winner By Referee Stoppage: Sanada (6) (12:45)

Rate: 6

Block B Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Tama Tonga (4) vs. Taichi (4)

We open with a lock up as Taichi melted into the ropes Tama Tonga breaks cleanly then again as Taichi offered little resistance. Taichi handed Tama Tonga that pouch, with Tama recoiling when he noticed the funky oven glove, before Taichi booted the ungrateful Tama into the corner. Tama rolls away as Taichi tried to put the glove on him, then got stomped on as the referee took care of it.

Heading outside, Tama’s thrown into the railings, then choked with some camera cabling, before we returned to the ring. Choking and a hook kick helped Taichi on his way for a two count, which ended up firing up Tama until he was choked into the corner. Tama returns with a clothesline out of the corner, before a back suplex drew a two count.

Taichi goes back to the throat, only to get uppercutted into the corner as Tama misses a Stinger splash. A gamengiri has Tama down, leading to Taichi ripping off his trousers and then grabbing the funky oven glove. Everyone’s against it, as Taichi got all Conflicted allowing Tama to hit a death valley driver to break it up.

Supreme Flow followed of the top as Tama splashes Taichi for a near fall, then took off his vest. Tama got enamoured with the iron fingers next, prompting Jado to try and talk him out of it. It’s the angel and devil on the shoulders situation as Taichi encouraged Tama, only for Tama to throw it to the referee a Gun Stun’s blocked, while a Gedo clutch gets Taichi a near fall.

A Dangerous back suplex gets a near fall before the pair tease finishers leading to them trading enziguri. Taichi’s head kick cracks into Tama, who snapped back with a Tongan Twist as the pair reset with a strike exchange. An Axe bomber from Taichi leaves Tama laying, before a Black Mephisto was rolled out of only for Taichi to return with the uwatanage sumo throw to counter a Gun Stun. Taichi tries to finish off with a Hakuho elbow, but Tama caught him with a Gun Stun puts away Taichi.

Winner: Tama Tonga (6) (16:53)

Rate: 7

Block A Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Jonah (6) vs. Lance Archer (4)

Lance Archer must win or he’s eliminated.

Lance Archer’s got the clear height advantage over Jonah, and offered him the first shot as they traded elbows to start. Jonah switches it up, throwing chops, but Archer’s got some of those too before the pair went to a knee. They resume with elbows, before a DDT from Jonah finally saw him pull ahead.

A headbutt from Jonah sinks Archer, before things went to the corner as Jonah squashed Archer against the padding. Archer tries to fight back, but ate a forearm, then a clothesline before Jonah splashed him again. A clothesline to the back of the head from Archer caught Jonah coming off the ropes, allowing Archer to follow in with running back elbows in the corner as he charged through Jonah.

Archer & Jonah miss back sentons as they went back to the tit for tat, trading elbows before Jonah ducked clotheslines only to eat a boot. A Hellacoaster ripcord Black Hole Slam gets Archer a two count, before he tried to trap Jonah in a EBD Claw. Headbutts get Jonah free again before he shrugged off a Derailer and squashed Archer with a body attack.

Jonah heads up top for a moonsault Archer hits the ropes to crotch him though, then joined him to tease a German superplex. It’s elbowed away, but Archer’s right back to try for a Blackout but Jonah escaped and hit a lariat. The Black Forest Bomb followed from the Aussie but Archer’s up to hit a knee as Jonah went up for a Torpedo.

A shoulder tackle off the apron from Jonah follows, before Archer reversed a whip that sent Jonah into the railings. Bad Dude Tito threw himself in harm’s way to try and soften a cannonball into the railings from Archer before Archer & Jonah continued to fight on the apron. Jonah clotheslines Archer back into the ring, only to get charged off the apron into the railings Jonah can’t beat the count out.

Winner By Count Out: Lance Archer (6) (12:43)

Rate: 6

Main Event

Block C Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Tetsuya Naito (4) vs. Kenta (2)

Kenta must win or he’s eliminated.

Kenta does his version of the Toru Yano rope break shtick to start while Naito returned the favour. Kenta goes for Naito’s hair in the ropes, only to run into an armdrag as he was then sent outside for a tranquilo. The tables turn as Kenta raked the eyes to throw Naito outside so he could go for a pose but Naito followed that up by pulling Kenta outside and into the railings.

Behind the ref’s back, Kenta clocks Naito with the bell hammer and microphone, before Kenta threw Naito over the rails and started the 20 count. Naito’s rolled back inside for a two count, then got kicked in the ropes ahead of a knee drop to the back of the head. It’s good for another two count as Kenta removed a corner pad and threw Naito into the exposed corner.

Grounded headscissors keep Naito down, as did a back elbow, but Naito’s up at two and into a side chinlock as Kenta remained on the offensive. Naito sneaks in a neckbreaker to break the flow, following up with Combinacion Cabron, a neckbreaker, and some more headscissors on the mat. Keta gets to the ropes to force a break, then bought himself some time with a powerslam off the ropes a hot shot and a flying clothesline puts Kenta back in control for a near fall, while a STF looked for a submission.

Naito got to the ropes, then got stuck with a DDT by Kenta, who almost won it right there. Naito returns the favour with a swinging DDT. Kenta fights out of a cravat, but couldn’t avoid some elbows nor Gloria as Naito began to dig into the latter stages of his playbook. A massive spinebuster sticks Kenta, who then managed to counter a Destino into a draping DDT.

Kenta pushes on with a running front kick, then a soaring dropkick into the corner, before he went up top for a double stomp that went through Naito for a near fall. Naito took Kenta to the exposed corner for a hanging neckbreaker, before Esperanza out of the corner kept Naito on track until he ran into a Busaiku knee.

A Go 2 Sleep’s countered into a sorta Destino,both men trading elbows. A sucker punch from Kenta edged him ahead, only for his palm strikes to be ended with an enziguri and a leaping forearm. Kenta cradles his way out of Destino for a near fall, then ran Naito into the exposed corner as another roll up nearly won it while a rapid Busaiku knee nearly put away a bloodied Naito.

Naito countered Go 2 Sleep into a Valentia though, stopping all that momentum before a Destino dumped Kenta by the ropes for the win.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito (6) (23:30)

Rate: 6 (Since Kenta lost he is mathematically eliminated)

Block A Standings After Day 14

1st Place- Lance Archer & Jonah (6 Points) (3-2) & Kazuchika Okada (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- Bad Luck Fale (4 Points) (2-3) & Jeff Cobb & Tom Lawlor (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Toru Yano (2 Points) (1-4)

Block B Standings After Day 14

1st Place- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Sanada & Tama Tonga (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- Chase Owens (4 Points) (2-4) & Taichi (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Tomohiro Ishii (2 Points) (1-4) Great O Khan (2 Points) (1-3)

Block C Standings After Day 14

1st Place- Tetsuya Naito (6 Points) (3-2) & Zack Sabre Jr & Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto & Evil (4 Points0 (2-2)

Last Place- Aaron Henare (2 Points) (1-4) & Kenta (2 Points) (1-3)

Block D Standings After Day 14

1st Place- Yujiro Takahashi (6 Points) (3-2) & David Finlay (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- United States Champion Will Ospreay, KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi (4 Points) (2-2) & Juice Robinson (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- El Phantasmo (2 Points) (1-3)