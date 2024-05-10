TNA Wrestling is back and pre-recorded from the Albany Armory in Albany, NY.

The show featured all of your favorite TNA stars such as Fir$t Cla$$ (Aj Francis & Rich Swann. We will also see, The Rascalz, Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace and more. Continue below for the complete results.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

The System’s Championship Celebration kicks off the show:

Myers spoke first and said they were the greatest faction in TNA history! He bragged that they were all champions. Moose said he’s been on a lot of great teams, but they are the greatest team of all-time. I said to ask Nic Nemeth and Matt Hardy if they were the best and compared themselves to the USA Dream Team running Croatia off the court. Eddie Edwards has something to say. He introduced Alisha and talked about her winning a title. He said she might be the greatest TNA Knockout of all-time.

Alisha also has something to say! She introduced a highlight video of the team. “Broken” Matt Hardy interrupted and got in the ring. He said the war isn’t over and that he wanted to still go after the title. He said he understood The System a little better and knows what they must do to render them obsolete. Matt said this is merely the beginning. He said he’d like to see Moose’s Super Bowl ring! Alisha said no one can understand what he is saying, and he called her a witch.

Moose got in his face and said there are four of them and only one of him. Matt said he didn’t like their odds and attacked The System with a chair. He took a kendo stick from Alisha, but the distraction allowed The System to attack him. They wrapped a chair around his neck. Ryan Nemeth ran in for the save and hit everyone with a kendo stick. Matt recovered and sent Moose out of the ring. Fans chanted “Delete” as The System left up the ramp.

Gia Miller Interview with ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey):

She mentions their match against Speedball Mountain tonight! The winning team will face each other to get an X Division Title shot. Chris Bey said the match wouldn’t put any strain on their relationship. He said he and Ace are on the same page. Ace said he would be the X Division champion right now if Bey had been in his corner to help fight the interference. He said that tonight they would operate like the champions that they are and worry about the aftermath later.

Backstage:

The System complained to Santino Marella about an unsafe working environment and wanted something done about Hardy and Nemeth. Santino told them to hold on for a huge announcement.

FBI (Ray Jaz & Zack Clayton w/Guido) vs. Fir$t Cla$$ (Aj. Frances & Rich Swann)

RESULTS: Fir$t Cla$$ defeats FBI via pinfall with a chokeslam from AJ to Ray Jaz followed by a frog splash from Rich Swann.

Backstage:

Jake Something confronts Santino but the Rascalz interrupts! They were complaining about Zachary’s loss at Under Siege. Santino said the Rascalz would face Jake and a partner of his choice. Cody Deaner showed up and said it would be the people’s choice. He pulled Santino aside and said he had an idea for the match.

Alan Angels presents Sound Check:

His special guests tonight are Kon and Steph DeLander! Angels says the two are dating, and De Lander corrects him. De Lander says if he wants to have a talk show, he better check his facts. Kon gets annoyed and tries to walk away. Angels tries to stop him, then he and his security get attacked. Kon and De Lander leave.

Albany Tornado Tag Team Match – Jake Something & Deaner vs. The Rasclaz

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeats Jake Something & Deaner via pinfall with a superkick into a double stomp from Zachary Wentz to Deaner.

After the match, Steve Maclin comes out and attacks both of The Rascalz from behind at ringside. Maclin throws Miguel into the steel post and then hits Wentz with the KIA on the entrance ramp. Maclin returns backstage and Gia Miller asks him why he just did that.

Steve Maclin says The Rascalz walked out on him twice, so he took them out twice. Maclin reveals that he was the one who took out Trey Miguel at Under Siege. Frankie Kazarian confronts Maclin and says his lack of focus is why they lost at Under Siege. Maclin says Kazarian’s issue with Eric Young isn’t his problem. Kazarian responds by telling Maclin he’s on his own when it comes to Mike Santana.

Part 1 sit down with Tom Hannifan and Mike Santana:

They speak about his previous time with the company with LAX and the death of his father in 2020!

In-ring interview with Gabby LaSpica and Ash by Elegance:

Gabby teases Ash for her name says she wants to see her birth certificate! She wants to know why Ash calls herself Elegance. Ash says it’s a lifestyle brand. Gabby says she doesn’t know what that means because she’s never heard of it. Ash says this is the most classless interview she’s ever done and she’s going to leave. Gabby apologizes and goes on to play the video of Ash attacking Havoc following their match at Under Siege.

Gabby wants to know if Ash is so angry because of her loss to Xia Brookside on TNA a of weeks ago. Ash says that’s why she’s upset, but not because she lost; it was because the referee stole her jewelry. Gabby says she spoke to TNA management, and she’ll have the opportunity to get her jewelry back if she can beat Xia Brookside in a rubber match.

Xia Brookside comes out and says they can have the rematch next week for the rings. Ash accepts, and the match is official.

Joe Hendry footage:

He talks about his entrance theme song, which is charting multiple music charts around the world.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FROM SANTINO MARELLA:

There will be a Champions Challenge next week on TNA, where the champions face off against their respective challengers in a big tag team match.

Will Ferrera vs. Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Jonathan Gresham defeats Will Ferrera via pinfall with the mandible claw!

Gail Kim & Gisele Shaw:

A weird vignette airs showing Gail Kim showing up at the Lotus Wellness Retreat to find Gisele Shaw. Kim tells Shaw they need to talk.

ABC vs. Speedball Mountain

The current X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali and his security make their way to the ring for the main event! Mustafa is going to be a guest commentator for tonight’s main event!

RESULTS: Speedball Mountain defeats ABC via pinfall with the Ultima Weapon from Mike Bailey to Ace Austin.

Trent Seven now has a future shot at the X-Division championship

Next week, Champions Challenge, Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance, Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater and much more! Stay with PWMANIA for all wrestling news!