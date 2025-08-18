Backstage News On Ace Austin’s AEW Contract, Chris Bey’s TNA Status

Former TNA Wrestling star Ace Austin made his AEW debut on Saturday night’s episode of Collision and was officially announced as part of the All Elite roster.

According to Fightful Select, Austin has signed a multi-year contract with AEW after leaving TNA in May, following the expiration of his contract with the company.

TNA Wrestling expressed interest in keeping him, but they could not reach an agreement on financial terms.

The report also mentioned that Austin had been teaming with Chris Bey in TNA.

Bey’s TNA contract would have expired as well, but he is still with the company due to a serious neck injury he suffered in October of last year.

The report indicates that Bey’s contract with TNA is nearing its conclusion; however, he remains with the company and continues to receive payment under his current deal.