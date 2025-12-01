Joe Doering Battling Third Brain Tumor, Undergoing Treatment

Joe Doering is once again in the fight of his life. The former TNA star is now battling a third brain tumor, according to a new update shared by his sister-in-law, Mandy Banh, through a GoFundMe page.

Banh revealed that Doering has undergone radiation and completed the first round of a chemotherapy regimen expected to continue for at least five more months. In her message, she highlighted the decade-long struggle the family has endured since Doering was first diagnosed.

“Hi, my name is Mandy, and as my brother in-law approaches 10 years of battling Brain Cancer, he finds himself in the midst of battling a third brain tumor. Joe has underwent radiation & his first round of chemotherapy— to continue for at least 5 more months,” she wrote. “Joe and my sister have put so much determination and resilience into Joe’s fight over the past 10 years I was hoping to help alleviate some financial worries that naturally come along with medical bills combined with my sister needing to take some time off work to accommodate Joe’s multiple medical and rehabilitation appointments.”

Banh explained that the situation has been especially challenging because Doering has no family in Canada, leaving his wife to shoulder the majority of the burden. She also shared details about the severe physical setbacks he has faced since his most recent major surgery in 2022.

“After Joe’s last brain surgery in 2022, located on his brain stem, he developed ataxia on his right side, which has greatly impacted his mobility. Joe works very hard with physiotherapy, however, he mostly uses his wheelchair in his day-to-day life, requiring assistance when using stairs, a walker, and any transitioning. This has been a great change, as one would imagine, from being a professional sports athlete.”

Despite the relentless fight and the toll the illness has taken on his body, Banh emphasized that Doering continues to approach his battle with determination and positivity.

“However despite this great challenge, Joe has remained determined, focused, and most of all— in good spirits! He chooses not to feel sorry for himself and battles his journey very privately. I feel after 10 years, to show Joe more love— that he still has support and encouragement— will help him embark on this latest battle!”

Doering first battled brain cancer in 2016 before returning to All Japan Pro Wrestling in 2017. He later joined TNA in 2020 and remained active until 2022, when the cancer returned and forced him into another major operation.