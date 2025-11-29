Multiple TNA Contracts Expiring Sooner Than Expected

TNA Wrestling may be heading toward a notable roster shake-up as its calendar year winds down, with a new report suggesting that several key talents are approaching the end of their current contracts far sooner than many expected. The situation could impact multiple divisions, including the heavyweight and X-Division scenes.

According to Fightful Select, a handful of TNA contracts are set to expire at the end of the year. Among the names mentioned are Zachary Wentz, AJ Francis, and former TNA World Champion Steve Maclin, all of whom could soon find themselves testing the free-agent market if new deals aren’t reached.

The report also clarified the contract status of Jake Something, whose timeline had been widely misunderstood. It was previously believed that Something—who signed with the promotion a couple of summers ago—was under contract through roughly June 2026. Fightful Select has confirmed this is not the case. Instead, his deal is reportedly set to run out at the end of this year, placing him on the same expiration track as the other names listed.

With Something, Maclin, Francis, and Wentz all potentially becoming free agents at the start of 2026, TNA may soon find itself in negotiations to retain several of its top performers—or risk losing multiple key players to other promotions.