Updated Lineup For TNA Final Resolution 2025

TNA has announced an updated lineup for next month’s Final Resolution event.

The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay), will defend their titles against “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford. Additionally, The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier) will face Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Special Agent Zero) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Previously announced matches include TNA World Champion “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian defending his title against The System’s JDC. TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee will defend her title against an opponent who has yet to be named, and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against AJ Francis of Fir$t Cla$$.

In another title match, TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will defend his championship against NXT’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against NXT’s The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe). “The Complete” Matt Cardona will face “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner in a Street Fight, and “The Realest” Mike Santana will take on NXT’s Charlie Dempsey in a singles match.

TNA Final Resolution 2025 will take place on Friday, December 5th, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on TNA+.