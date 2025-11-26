TNA To Hold Hardy Party Q&A And Photo Op In El Paso Next Month

TNA Wrestling has announced that the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will be hosting a “Hardy Party” Q&A and photo op in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, December 4th.

This event is in partnership with La No. Uno Taqueria in El Paso and will be hosted by Carlos Alvarez, a news anchor from Univision 26 El Paso.

The Q&A session will begin at the restaurant at 7 PM local time, followed by a photo opportunity. Additionally, La No. Uno Taqueria will offer “Hardy Flautas” for sale beginning on Friday, November 28th, which will be available for 10 days.

TNA will also host three days of shows that weekend at the El Paso County Coliseum, including Final Resolution on Friday, December 5th, and two days of iMPACT television tapings. Tickets for the shows are available for purchase here.