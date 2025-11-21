Backstage Update On Jody Threat’s TNA Contract

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling star Jody Threat recently appeared on Fightful’s In The Weeds to announce that her contract with the company is set to expire soon.

She also mentioned that negotiations are currently underway between her and the organization.

According to Fightful Select, Threat’s contract expires on December 1st, and sources within TNA Wrestling are hopeful of retaining her.

Threat made her TNA Wrestling debut in April 2023 during an episode of IMPACT. Almost a year later, in March 2024, at the Sacrifice event, she teamed up with Dani Luna to defeat Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich, winning the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Their reign lasted 56 days before they were defeated by Slamovich and Alisha Edwards for the titles at Under Siege.

Threat and Luna, who were known collectively as Spitfire, regained the titles at Victory Road in September of that year. This reign lasted 182 days and ended at the hands of Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance at Sacrifice 2025.

The duo eventually parted ways after suffering another defeat against The Elegance Brand on an episode of IMPACT in May 2025.