Kelani Jordan Talks Heel Turn, TNA Title Reign, And Her Evolution In WWE NXT

WWE NXT star and reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan spoke with TVInsider.com about various topics, including her recent heel turn.

Jordan said, “I’ll just go back to when I had my first title, the North American Championship. I would say I was just so happy to finally get a championship. I was happy to be here. But I feel like Kelani Jordan today is more confident. She believes in herself more and realizes that pressure is privilege. I feel like I’ve evolved in that way. Yes, of course I’m thankful and happy, but also I earned it. That has been the biggest thing is this new confidence.”

On where she draws her inspiration from:

“One, we have a lot of amazing coaches here at the Performance Center. We have Coach Normal Smiley, Coach [Robbie] Brookside, Coach Fit Finlay. Also, we have HBK [Shawn Michaels]. We have so many people I can pick their brain and figure out what I can do better, dial back on, or whatever the case may be. They’ve helped me out tremendously in my journey and wrestling in general. I do watch a lot of films and matches. I watch a lot of promos. I’d say my favorites that I’m watching at the moment are HBK and Eddie Guerrero. Those two I’ve really been watching as I’m in this new evolution of Kelani Jordan.”

On representing TNA as Knockouts World Champion:

“I feel like being able to do both WWE NXT and TNA has allowed me to grow tremendously as an athlete, an entertainer, and as a wrestler, and all the things. One, I’m able to time manage my schedule. Also, I’m able to get a lot more reps, and also double the work. This has honestly helped me be better at talking, be better at wrestling, I’m able to work with girls I’m not able to work with before, such as Xia Brookside or Léi Yǐng Lee. I feel like I’m learning so much, experiencing different people, and being flexible and adaptable.”

On her engagement to Carmelo Hayes:

“For one, I am so thankful for Melo. Not only is he super supportive, but he also helps me navigate my ups, but also helps me regulate my emotions when I’m in the low period or thinking about what I can do better, what am I doing wrong. I feel it’s a blessing to have someone in the business who knows the schedule, knows the time, the dedication to being the best of the best. He has helped me not only in the ring but also helped me by believing in me. Sometimes he believes in me more than I believe in myself. Actually, that happens a lot of the time. It’s amazing to have someone who understands what you’re going through and also has been a champion and also knows what it’s like to be at a top level. So if you’re at a period where you’re trying to find yourself, he just helps me so much. I’m so thankful for him.”

On wanting to face former Knockouts World Champion and WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James:

“I feel like I want to put some legends in their place, you know? But no, I’m secretly hoping I could work with some of these women. But also, if I could pick one at the top of my list who is also still active, it’s Mickie James. I would absolutely love getting in the ring with her. Someone who is incredible but also so knowledgeable about what we do and women’s wrestling. She helped pave the way for girls like me. If I had to pick one, it would be Mickie James. But hey, you never know. I’m manifesting. I’m manifesting and putting it out in the universe. I may wrestle all of them one day.”