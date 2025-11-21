TNA iMPACT Results – November 20, 2025

Date: November 20, 2025

Location: Full Sail University Winter Park, Florida

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the card:

Myron Reed vs. John Skyler

Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

Knockouts Four-Way: Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Myla Grace vs. Rosemary

Knockouts Four-Way: Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Killer Kelly vs. Victoria Crawford

We will hear from Mike Santana

Continue below for the complete results!

Mike Santana promo:

The crowd is loud and hot for Santana. Mike waits for the crowd to settle down. “I love you guys to death” are his first words. Santana says he was on top of the world just one month ago. He talks about the struggle he went through to capture the TNA World Championship. Santana gives credit to his daughter for saving his life. He says he reached 1,000 days of being sober. The crowd goes wild.

In just 24 hours later, Santana says, it was all snatched from him. Mike says he’s a living proof of life humbling people when they think they’re at the top. He says he felt scared for the first time in his journey… from himself. Mike says he had to check in with himself before Turning Point, a reference to reports of him not showing up for the show till the main event.

Santana says he went to a meeting, which made him realize fans deserved to see him in action. He is eternally grateful for the fans that’ve been with him for the ride. Mike had it all in his hands, but it was taken away from him.

He tells Frankie Kazarian he shouldn’t get comfortable holding the world title. That championship is coming back to Santana. He turns his attention to the NXT roster and sends a warning to those that attacked him. Mike says he’ll come for each one of them boys because the time for warning has passed.

Backstage:

Santino Marella was on the phone with Ava when Frankie Kazarian walked in and said he had nothing to do with the attack last week. He wants a written apology, signed by Carlos Silva. Santino said he had a meeting with JDC.

JDC walked in and told Kazarian how he should be dressed as champion. Kazarian questioned when the last time was anyone cared about JDC and brought up JDC’s wife. JDC got serious and asked for a title shot. Santino made JDC vs Eric Young official and if JDC wins then he gets a title shot. Kazarian said he hopes EY cripples him.

They never said if Young wins if he’d get a title shot.

Knockouts Four-Way: Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Myla Grace vs. Rosemary



RESULTS: Dani Luna defeats Indi, Myla and Rosemary via pinfall after Dani picked up the chain and knocked Indi out.

Backstage:

Eric Young told some masked guys to hand out flyers and that The Cleanse was coming.

Gia Miller interview Eric. Young said that if he wins the main event, all he gets is a pat on the back. EY said after he beats JDC and shows the world the truth, that the Cleanse will come and there’s nothing any of us can do about it.

Backstage:

Santino is talk with Arianna about how the NXT people got in. Steve Maclin and the Hardys walk in, and they all encouraged Santino to open the doors and let the NXT people in. Jeff Hardy offered the TNA Tag Team Titles as bait.

Matt Cardona vs. Mance Waner w/ Steph DeLander

RESULTS: Mance Warner defeats Matt Cardona via pinfall after he hit Cardona with the purse and a Pay Window.

Injury Report:

Mike Santana has a torn UCL, but is cleared

Elijah is still out with a torn triceps

Video:

NXT stars cut throws shots! Charlie Dempsey said he knows how to put on a real wrestling move. Robert Stone said he’s not behind this and referenced being in TNA before. Lexis King finishes with “All the kings’ horses and all the kings’ men couldn’t put TNA back together again.”

Backstage:

Matt Cardona was upset, saying he wasn’t ready tonight. He thought Mance was like his brother, but apparently not. This business only cares about who’s on top and challenges Mance to a Street Fight in El Paso. Hannifan clarifies it would be at Final Resolution if the match is accepted.

John Skyler (w/ Jason Hotch) vs. Myron Reed

Before the match, the rest of The Rascalz and Order 4 stayed backstage.

RESULTS: John Skyler defeats Myron Reed after interference from Hotch. Jason Hotch comes out and when Reed had Skyler rolled up, Hotch reached in, rolled them over and Reed won.

Backstage:

We see footage of Leon Slater pinning Rich Swann. Then we see First Cla$$ outside and AJ being upset at Swann for losing and then shaking Leon Slater’s hand at Turning Point. Francis mentioned that he won at Turning Point, while Swann lost to a flippy little kid from England. AJ said that in the 90s when kids showed no respect then you got it beat into them. They will have match.

The Search For Mr. Elegance

The Personal Concierge hosted the search for Mr. Elegance before introducing us to the co-hosts, Ash, M and Heather By Elegance. The only rule is you can’t go behind the curtain. Ash immediately went after the first guy. Concierge told guy #2 that the only person who could wear a salmon suit was Mark Henry. Heather asked the third guy (Alejandro) about steroids, but he had no idea. Alejandro hit on all three of them, but they all called him a loser.

Knockouts Four-Way: Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Killer Kelly vs. Victoria Crawford

Tessa Blanchard joined commentary during the match.

RESULTS: Xia Brookside def. Killer Kelly, Victoria Crawford, & Jody Threat via pinfall with a Brooksie Bomb! That’s what the commentators called it.

Jaida Stone Video package:

She talks about growing up, how her brother gave her the nickname The Spark. Jaida also talks about how she trained with Al Snow, Doug Bashem, Fred Rossier and Kushida before pestering Tommy Dreamer to get a tryout.

Backstage:

Santino Marella listed a bunch of matches as fast as possible “Santino Style” and an on-camera with Hannifan and Rehwaldt, the following matches were made official…

Final Resolution:

Mike Santana vs Charlie Dempsey

Hardyz vs Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Steve Maclin vs Stacks

X-Division Champion Leon Slater vs AJ Francis

Matt Cardona vs Mance Warner in a Street Fight

Next week on Impact:

HTM vs Brooks Jensen

Mike Santana vs Robert Stone

Hardys, Cendric Alexander & Steve Maclin vs Lexis King, Stacks, Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Santino called Tyriek “Shrek” and when he’s listing 10 things in 25 seconds and you’re trying to quickly type everything out, you are bound to miss something, especially when you have no idea at first who “Shrek” is, but I think I got everything.

JDC vs. Eric Young

Frankie Kazarian was on commentary for the match.

RESULTS: JDC defeats Eric Young via pinfall with Down and Dirty. After the match, JDC pointed at Kazarian holding up the world title.