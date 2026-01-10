WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, Florida 1/9/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. Malik Blade in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Raye def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Niko Vance def. Zozaya in a Singles Match.

– Jasper Troy (c) def. Mike Derudder to retain his WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

– Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) def. Bayley Humphrey and ZaRuca (ZARIA and Sol Ruca) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara in a Tag Team Match. After the match, Hank & Tank were attacked by DarkState to set up a match for Saturday’s live event also featuring Joe Hendry.

– Lola Vice def. Kelani Jordan via DQ in a Singles Match. The match ended after Jordan attacked Vice with a chair.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. Elio LeFleur to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) def. Thea Hail to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.