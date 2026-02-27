Tiffany Stratton Admits Her Character Became ‘Stale’

Tiffany Stratton has revealed that a character shift is on the horizon, admitting that her on-screen persona has felt “kind of stale” over the past year.

Speaking on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Women’s Champion was candid about wanting to return to her villainous roots — a role she says allows her to feel more authentic and creative.

“I feel like for the past year, I was kind of stale. I felt like there weren’t any crazy storylines after I won the title, and I kind of want to bring back some spunk. So we’re going to be even more heelish Tiffany. We’re going to play around with some things. So I’m excited for that,” Stratton said.

Stratton acknowledged that while she has recently operated more as a babyface on the main roster, she feels more natural working as a heel — particularly when comparing her current run to her time in WWE NXT.

“I miss how my character was down in NXT. I do miss being a heel. I love being a heel and wrestling as a heel. I feel like right now I wrestle as a babyface. I love to just be free. As a heel, I feel more like I can be free and just kind of be like full Tiffy, whereas kind of right now I reel it back.”

Stratton emphasized that heels often have more room to experiment with promos, backstage segments, and in-ring personality — something she believes is essential for long-term growth.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2026, she made it clear that her biggest goal is to be part of a storyline that fans can truly invest in.

“I hope to hopefully get a really good storyline, one where people can really sink their teeth into it. I feel like I’m kind of missing that right now.”

She’ll have a major opportunity to reset her direction this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago. Stratton is scheduled to compete inside the Chamber against Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The winner earns a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas — and potentially, a chance for Stratton to reintroduce “full Tiffy” on the biggest stage of them all.