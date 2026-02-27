Full WWE 2K26 Superstar Ratings List Released

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE 2K26
WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 is officially set to release on March 13, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch 2. This year’s edition retires PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, marking a full transition to current-gen hardware.

Below is a full breakdown of ratings, editions, and new features.

Highest-Rated Superstars

Top Male Stars

  • John Cena – 100
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin – 97
  • Roman Reigns ’22 – 97
  • John Cena ’12 – 96
  • The Rock ’01 – 96
  • The Undertaker – 96
  • Stone Cold ’00 – 95
  • The Rock – 95
  • Cody Rhodes – 95
  • Roman Reigns – 95
  • John Cena ’15 – 95

Top Female Stars

  • Rhea Ripley – 96
  • Becky Lynch – 94
  • Bianca Belair – 94
  • Charlotte Flair – 93
  • Iyo Sky – 93
  • Naomi – 92
  • Stephanie Vaquer – 92
  • Liv Morgan – 92
  • AJ Lee ’15 – 92
  • Tiffany Stratton – 91
  • Asuka – 91
  • Alundra Blayze ’94 – 91

Cover Stars & Special Editions

WWE 2K26 features four editions:

  • Standard Edition – Headlined by CM Punk, who is also the focus of this year’s 2K Showcase mode.
  • King of Kings Edition – A career-spanning tribute to Triple H.
  • Attitude Era Edition – Featuring 12 legends, led by Stone Cold and The Rock.

Monday Night War Edition – A super-premium version spotlighting WWE Raw legends vs. WCW Nitro icons.

New Gameplay Features

New Match Types

  • Dumpster Match (series debut)
  • I Quit Match (returns)
  • Inferno Match (returns)
  • 3 Stages of Hell (returns)

Enhanced Creation Suite

  • Nintendo Switch 2 version includes touchscreen and mouse support for detailed face/body painting.

Massive Roster

  • Over 400 Superstars and Legends.
  • Pre-order bonus includes Joe Hendry.

With John Cena earning a perfect 100 rating and Rhea Ripley leading the women’s division yet again, WWE 2K26 is clearly leaning into both nostalgia and current main-event dominance.

Between the expanded match types, retired last-gen support, and an enormous roster, this year’s installment looks positioned as one of the most feature-rich entries in the series.

