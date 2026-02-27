Full WWE 2K26 Superstar Ratings List Released

WWE 2K26 is officially set to release on March 13, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch 2. This year’s edition retires PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, marking a full transition to current-gen hardware.
Below is a full breakdown of ratings, editions, and new features.
Highest-Rated Superstars
Top Male Stars
- John Cena – 100
- Stone Cold Steve Austin – 97
- Roman Reigns ’22 – 97
- John Cena ’12 – 96
- The Rock ’01 – 96
- The Undertaker – 96
- Stone Cold ’00 – 95
- The Rock – 95
- Cody Rhodes – 95
- Roman Reigns – 95
- John Cena ’15 – 95
Top Female Stars
- Rhea Ripley – 96
- Becky Lynch – 94
- Bianca Belair – 94
- Charlotte Flair – 93
- Iyo Sky – 93
- Naomi – 92
- Stephanie Vaquer – 92
- Liv Morgan – 92
- AJ Lee ’15 – 92
- Tiffany Stratton – 91
- Asuka – 91
- Alundra Blayze ’94 – 91
Cover Stars & Special Editions
WWE 2K26 features four editions:
- Standard Edition – Headlined by CM Punk, who is also the focus of this year’s 2K Showcase mode.
- King of Kings Edition – A career-spanning tribute to Triple H.
- Attitude Era Edition – Featuring 12 legends, led by Stone Cold and The Rock.
Monday Night War Edition – A super-premium version spotlighting WWE Raw legends vs. WCW Nitro icons.
New Gameplay Features
New Match Types
- Dumpster Match (series debut)
- I Quit Match (returns)
- Inferno Match (returns)
- 3 Stages of Hell (returns)
Enhanced Creation Suite
- Nintendo Switch 2 version includes touchscreen and mouse support for detailed face/body painting.
Massive Roster
- Over 400 Superstars and Legends.
- Pre-order bonus includes Joe Hendry.
With John Cena earning a perfect 100 rating and Rhea Ripley leading the women’s division yet again, WWE 2K26 is clearly leaning into both nostalgia and current main-event dominance.
Between the expanded match types, retired last-gen support, and an enormous roster, this year’s installment looks positioned as one of the most feature-rich entries in the series.