Full WWE 2K26 Superstar Ratings List Released

WWE 2K26 is officially set to release on March 13, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch 2. This year’s edition retires PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, marking a full transition to current-gen hardware.

Below is a full breakdown of ratings, editions, and new features.

Highest-Rated Superstars

Top Male Stars

John Cena – 100

Stone Cold Steve Austin – 97

Roman Reigns ’22 – 97

John Cena ’12 – 96

The Rock ’01 – 96

The Undertaker – 96

Stone Cold ’00 – 95

The Rock – 95

Cody Rhodes – 95

Roman Reigns – 95

John Cena ’15 – 95

Top Female Stars

Rhea Ripley – 96

Becky Lynch – 94

Bianca Belair – 94

Charlotte Flair – 93

Iyo Sky – 93

Naomi – 92

Stephanie Vaquer – 92

Liv Morgan – 92

AJ Lee ’15 – 92

Tiffany Stratton – 91

Asuka – 91

Alundra Blayze ’94 – 91

Cover Stars & Special Editions

WWE 2K26 features four editions:

Standard Edition – Headlined by CM Punk, who is also the focus of this year’s 2K Showcase mode.

King of Kings Edition – A career-spanning tribute to Triple H.

Attitude Era Edition – Featuring 12 legends, led by Stone Cold and The Rock.

Monday Night War Edition – A super-premium version spotlighting WWE Raw legends vs. WCW Nitro icons.

New Gameplay Features

New Match Types

Dumpster Match (series debut)

I Quit Match (returns)

Inferno Match (returns)

3 Stages of Hell (returns)

Enhanced Creation Suite

Nintendo Switch 2 version includes touchscreen and mouse support for detailed face/body painting.

Massive Roster

Over 400 Superstars and Legends.

Pre-order bonus includes Joe Hendry.

With John Cena earning a perfect 100 rating and Rhea Ripley leading the women’s division yet again, WWE 2K26 is clearly leaning into both nostalgia and current main-event dominance.

Between the expanded match types, retired last-gen support, and an enormous roster, this year’s installment looks positioned as one of the most feature-rich entries in the series.