Current Lineup For TNA Final Resolution 2025

TNA has announced the lineup for next month’s Final Resolution event.

TNA World Champion “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will defend his title against The System’s JDC. TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against either Dani Luna or Xia Brookside. TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title against AJ Francis of Fir$t Cla$$.

Additionally, TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will defend his title against NXT’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against NXT’s The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe).

“The Complete” Matt Cardona will face “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner in a Street Fight, and “The Realest” Mike Santana will take on NXT’s Charlie Dempsey in a singles match.

TNA Final Resolution 2025 will take place on Friday, December 5th, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on TNA+.

BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian will defend the TNA World Championship against @DirtyDangoCurty LIVE Friday, December 5 at 9pm ET from the El Paso County Coliseum at #TNAFinalResolution! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ with code FINAL25

