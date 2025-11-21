Current Lineup For December 4 Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the current lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, which is scheduled to air on Thursday, December 4th, from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

In a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Xia Brookside will face Dani Luna.

Luna earned her spot by defeating Indi Hartwell, Myla Grace, and Rosemary, while Brookside secured her place by overcoming Jody Threat, Killer Kelly, and Victoria Crawford. The winner will go on to compete for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Final Resolution on Friday, December 5th.

