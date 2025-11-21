Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, scheduled to air next week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

In singles matches, “The Realest” Mike Santana will compete against NXT’s Robert Stone, while NXT star Brooks Jensen will take on Home Town Man.

Additionally, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), along with TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin and “Prime” Cedric Alexander, will face NXT’s The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe), Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Lexis King in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

