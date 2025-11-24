Nic Nemeth Says He Will “Never Retire,” Plans To Wrestle Until He’s 75

TNA Wrestling star and veteran pro wrestler Nic Nemeth recently spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm about various topics, including his lack of plans to retire from professional wrestling.

Nemeth said, “What’s really cool for me is I’ve been very fortunate in the last year and a half, two years to have a lot of matches that I thought I would never ever possibly have before I retired. Also, I will never retire, but I don’t mean to quote Ric Flair on his Hall of Fame speech the night before his final match, one of them. But I love Ric by the way, which is right. But when you get this feeling in your body, no matter what you’re going through, no matter what hurts, when you hear a crowd that’s sold out that wants to see something, not just me, not just Red, they wanted to see this match. And that’s really cool cuz that doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes people are like, ‘Yeah, yeah, get to something else that we say.’ Lucky for us, we have reputations around the world that say, ‘We want to see what happens when these two mfers get in the ring together.’ And I was ready. I don’t know, man. I go, I got my hopes up. I hope I can hang. I hope I don’t mess up. I hope I hope I come through. I hope I get the win. I hope to get the pay to the pay window.”

On his match against Amazing Red:

“And what happened was it was nice. It was a nice set control pace by me. He took over as a couple of veterans do going back and forth. And the special moments were there. I got to be in control. I got to stand on his head and go, ‘This is your hero. This is I is my favorite thing to do is This is your guy. I’m stomping on him literally in front of you. And then damn it, the kid doesn’t stop. Didn’t give up. Jumped on me and I flipped him into the crowd and I and the crowd chanted, ‘He’s dead.’ And I go, ‘Cool, I got out of this one.’ And the next thing I know, he’s rolling me in the ring and we’re still going. So, he never quits. He never stops. And that reputation that he has was upheld and then some. I hate that I did not get the win, but I hope there’s 50 more chances to have it be 24-24.”

On how he plans to keep wrestling until he is 75 years old:

“I got the biggest star in the world of our company, and the guy like me who loses 99 times out of 100, and I go, I got to find something. I got to find a way. I got to find much like Kazarian, a loophole, a weak spot on this absolute beast of a man who won’t be taken down on the mic or in the ring and I had to find something above and beyond that was outside of the box something that wasn’t in his game plan something that wasn’t in his wheelhouse and to find a way and you know sometimes it’s cheating and sometimes it’s being better I work smart not hard there’s a reason I’m going to be wrestling till I’m 75 not cuz I have to. I don’t have any dates or numbers in mind, but I’ve never felt better in my life and I’m 22 years in.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

