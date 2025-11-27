TNA Announces Holiday iMPACT Timeslot Change For Thanksgiving

TNA Wrestling has announced that this week’s episode of iMPACT will air later on AXS TV due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The episode will be broadcast at 12 AM ET instead of the usual time due to holiday programming on AXS TV. However, fans who wish to watch the show at its regular time can do so on the TNA+ streaming service, which will air the episode at the traditional 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT start time.

This week’s show will feature the traditional Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl match, featuring Ryan Nemeth, Brian Myers, Mance Warner, Trey Miguel, Eric Young, and The Home Town Man. The loser of the match will be required to wear the turkey suit, a long-standing tradition in TNA.

TNA iMPACT will return to its original timeslot for next week’s show.