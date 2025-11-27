Lei Ying Lee Calls Knockouts Title Victory ‘Just The Beginning’

This past Tuesday night, during the second week of NXT Gold Rush, TNA Wrestling star Lei Ying Lee triumphed over NXT competitors Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat Match, claiming the title of new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Shortly after the show, Lee expressed her excitement over the significant emotional victory on her Twitter (X) account.

Lee wrote, “Last night the world finally saw it — my moment, my fight, my first-ever title.

Becoming the first Chinese woman to win the TNA Knockouts Championship at MSG… I’ll carry that forever.

Years of work made this real. This is just the beginning. 🖤🔥 #AndNew #HistoryMade”

Lee’s victory marks her first title reign in TNA, ending Jordan’s championship run that began at Victory Road after Ash By Elegance vacated the title.