TNA Final Resolution 2025 Ticket Sales Update

TNA Wrestling is set to host its 2025 Final Resolution event on Friday, December 5, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

This event will be immediately followed by two days of television tapings on Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, also in El Paso.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Final Resolution has sold 1,794 tickets so far. However, TNA’s last pay-per-view event included over 2,000 complimentary tickets.

The report also indicated that the TNA iMPACT TV taping on December 6 has sold 1,115 tickets, while the taping on December 7 has approximately 933 tickets sold.