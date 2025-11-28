Jake Something’s TNA Wrestling Contract Set To Expire

TNA could be facing another contract deadline sooner than expected.

Multiple deals within the promotion are slated to run out at the end of the year, including those belonging to Zachary Wentz, AJ Francis and Steve Maclin. The latest name added to that list is Jake Something.

Something originally signed with TNA during the summer a couple of years back, and the working assumption for some time was that his agreement extended into mid-2026. That’s no longer accurate.

We can confirm his current contract is actually set to expire when the calendar flips to 2026.

There’s no indication yet that negotiations have begun, but TNA appears headed for a hectic stretch as several contracts come due in the final weeks of the year.

(H/T: Fightful Select)