TNA Victory Road 2025 Date, Location Announced

TNA Victory Road is coming to “The Great White North.”
The company announced on Tuesday morning that their annual TNA Victory Road special event will be coming to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 26.
One day after the TNA Victory Road 2025 special on Friday, there will be a TNA iMPACT taping on Saturday, September 27, also from Edmonton.
On Friday, September 26, TNA Wrestling presents #TNAVictoryRoad streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, AB.
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 18, 2025