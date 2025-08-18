Jeff Hardy Reveals Who He Wants To Face In His Last Match

Pro wrestling legend and TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy recently appeared on the Outside The Ring podcast.

During the episode, he discussed a variety of topics, including a list of opponents from WWE and AEW with whom he hopes to have one-on-one matches.

Hardy said, “I kind of had a bucket list [of who I want to wrestle in the future]. I know MJF was in one of them from AEW. Definitely Roman Reigns. I used to say that a lot. He’s just such a superpower in the world of pro wrestling. Orange Cassidy, I never got to work with him, and he’s just such a different breed as well. So yeah, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes actually would be incredible because he’s the biggest wrestler on planet Earth as we speak.”

On who he would want to wrestle in his final match:

“As far as my solo dimension, I might have to say that a Roman Reigns match would be pretty epic for a last match. All those years he was a champion, just took it to such a different level.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.