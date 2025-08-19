Bully Ray Wants Edge And Christian Ringside For Team 3D vs. Hardys

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics.

He expressed his hope that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will attend October’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view to support the Team 3D vs. Hardys match.

Ray said, “The other night, they’re going to face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at the next show. I think they will go on to fight FTR. I think Edge and Christian versus FTR, whether it’s one match or a series of matches, will result in some great tag team wrestling. But if there are any two people that are synonymous with Bubba, D-Von, Matt, and Jeff, it’s Edge and Christian.”

He continued, “I would love for Edge and Christian to be there that night, sitting in the front row, just so wrestling fans, one last time, could see all of all six of these men in the same place at the same time.”

Ray added, “It doesn’t matter who wins and who loses. It’s about the moment.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.